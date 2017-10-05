HomeNewsPoliticsTop StoriesU.S. & WorldLIVE STREAM: White House briefing LIVE STREAM: White House briefing News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World October 5, 2017 Newsroom Staff D.C., press briefing, Washington, white house White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers an on-camera briefing to the press corps at 11:00 a.m. PST. http://nbcnews.to/2hQ37xh Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »