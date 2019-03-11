Home
Live to Dance with The Arc Stars dazzles and moves

Live to Dance with The Arc Stars dazzles and moves

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore.– A dazzling spectacle and heartfelt night took place this weekend as the Live to Dance with The Arc Stars made its return.

In its ninth year now, the dance is an experience for all. From salsa to swing, the dances are an opportunity for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities to shine.

With the help of local celebrities, it’s endearing gathering for the community.

“The thing I really like about this is that it’s a truly integrative event where people with disabilities are paired with people who don’t have a disability and they just mutually participate, ” said Dave Fricke, executive director of The Arc.

The event was held at Cascade Christian High School. The Arc hopes to raise $20,000 to help fund the organization and its projects.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »