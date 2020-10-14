Liverpool, England under new lockdown measures

LIVERPOOL, England (NBC) — Street parties broke out in Liverpool, England Tuesday night ahead of a coronavirus lockdown that business owners are dreading.
Police in Liverpool dispersed a large crowd of revelers gathered in the street. Video released on social media showed large groups of people singing and chanting. They were surrounding a police care with flashing lights.
Liverpool has been put on the highest alert under England’s new tiered system of coronavirus restrictions. The rules took effect Wednesday.
They are shutting down bars, pubs that do not serve meals, gyms, betting shops and casinos.
Pub owners said the new measures would be devastating for business. One said the rules are unfair and are not backed up by evidence that pubs are leading to more infections.
Bar owner Gareth Morgan said, “It feels like we’re being kicked to the curb. You know, there’s no evidence backing up that hospitality is causing this massive spike that’s happened in Liverpool.”