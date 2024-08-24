Living Opportunities celebrates 50 years of serving the community

MEDFORD, ORE. – A local organization is reflecting on five decades of service to those in our community with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Today at the Rogue X event center Living Opportunities held their 50th anniversary celebration along with their dedicated supporters, community partners, and individuals they serve.

Starting as an alternative to mental institutions in the 1970’s Living Opportunities opened their first house in 1975, before going on to shape the landscape of disability services in Jackson County and Oregon.

Throughout their 50 years they’ve remained committed to their vision of a welcoming community that embraces and passionately empowers all people.

“Fifty years ago, I don’t know that people would have thought that we were at the place we are today,” CEO Amber Myre told NBC 5 news, “So it’s hard to imagine where we’re going in the next fifty years.”

I’m excited, I think technology’s going to revolutionize the way we all live as we’re seeing already today, but for people with disabilities in particular. The barriers that people can overcome with technology and using that more creatively will just be revolutionary.

Through their history, Living Opportunities has fought to close Oregon’s state institution, transform employment services for individuals with disabilities, and end sub-minimum wage practices.

