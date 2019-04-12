Home
Llamas attacked at Eagle Point ranch

EAGLE POINT, Ore.–  Llamas at a ranch off Butte Creek Highway were attacked by what ODFW says were two dogs it believes are strays.

The incident happened at “Silver Cloud Llama Ranch” in Eagle Point.

Homeowner Kat Wolff didn’t want to be on camera but tells NBC5 News her llamas suffered severe injuries from the attack.

She says in their 30 years on the farm, they’ve never had any of their llamas attacked and they’re devastated by what happened.

A veterinarian is stopping by later Thursday afternoon to attend to the llamas.

