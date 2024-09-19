LMS Motorsports fire cause undetermined

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Firefighters don’t know what caused a fire that devastated LMS Motorsports in Grants Pass last week.

Firefighters say the fire was deep within the business and burned long enough to vent through the roof, completely destroying the structure before fire crews arrived.

Grants pass firefighters worked through the night to secure the scene before the state fire marshals office took over the investigation.

A full inspection and investigation was performed, but because of the different types of metals and electronic components in the business, the cause could not be found.

Grants Pass Fire Battalion Chief Wayne Nelson said, “There was so much damage in the general area where it started that they couldn’t determine the actual cause of it. They got a good area of origin but they were unable to define actually what started the fire. Maybe an overheated circuit or something like that but it’s too far gone to actually speculate what caused it.”

Nelson says the chance of correctly determining the cause of the fire is slim, but the insurance company is still digging into the incident.

No arson or foul play is suspected.

