Lobster Creek Fire 10% contained

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – Crews are working around the clock to contain a fire burning in Coos County.
The Coos Forest Protective Association said the Lobster Creek Fire started Sunday afternoon on private timberlands and grew to an estimated 450 acres by Monday morning.
As of Tuesday morning, current containment stood at 10 percent, with hand and bulldozer lines around the fire’s perimeter nearly completed.
Coos FPA said over 400 firefighters are working around the clock, aided by six helicopters, three single-engine air tankers, three bulldozers, five engines and five water tenders.
According to the Coos FPA, the Lobster Creek Fire was human-caused but is still under investigation. “The fire is a good reminder that conditions are prime [sic] for ignition and fire spread,” firefighters wrote. “Fire managers are encouraging everyone to be cautious with fireworks this 4th of July as well as any other spark emitting activity.”