Local agencies stress firework safety before Fourth of July

Fourth of July is coming up and that means fireworks.
But before sparks go flying, local fire and law enforcement agencies want to remind you to “keep it legal and keep it safe.”
Fire District 3 held its annual “Firework Safety Demonstration” on Wednesday morning where it set off a number of legal fireworks.
Multiple agencies attended the demonstration, such as Oregon Department of Forestry, the Central Point Police Department, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The agencies discussed which fireworks are legal in Oregon, how to use them safely, and the risk fireworks can pose especially in sparking wildfires.
“We are getting into some of these warmer temperatures, the lighter fuels like the grasses and the shrubs are starting to dry out and so, it just takes one ember to start a fire,” said Ashley Blakely, Fire District 3.
Blakely says in the last five years in Oregon, fireworks have caused over 3.5 million dollars in damages.
She says when using fireworks, always remember the four “B’s:”
1) Be prepared before lighting fireworks by having a water source handy.
2) Be safe by keeping children and pets away.
3) Be responsible after lighting fireworks by never re-lighting a dud. Also, wait 10 to 15 minutes then soak the dud in a bucket of water before throwing it away.
4) Be aware by only using legal fireworks in legal places.
As a reminder, every city and county has different restrictions for using fireworks.
Look at your city’s website for more information.
