Local agencies work together to fight Chetco Bar Fire

Central Point, Ore. — 37 days, 128,000 acres, and now the Chetco Bar Fire has crossed the Josephine County line.
“A little bit of concern, but not too much concern. We’re going to start moving resources into the area,” said Jason Bayless, Illinois Valley Fire District.
Resources like a structural task force and a spike camp, specifically for areas including Hope Flats and Selma. Though the fire is still about 13 air miles away from Selma, local agencies are prepared for anything.
“In order to make sure that if and when the Chetco Bar Fire does travel east, we’re able to have those lines in place in order to catch it. It kind of acts as a catcher’s mitt – so if the fire goes that way, the fire doesn’t go anywhere,” said Melissa Cano, Oregon Department of Forestry.
ODF calls the relationship between ODF and IVFD is a ‘partnership in preparation.’
“The last thing that we want and as ODF and IVFD is to let that get to a point where it even comes close to threatening homes,” Cano said.
Homes, private property, and people – and as of now, the fire is far from them all in Josephine County. Cano said even though there are multiple agencies having hands in the pot, they all have the same goal.
“The partnership is valuable between ODF, IVFD, Forest Service, everyone else in unified command. Because if we are not all on the same page, the resources won’t be allocated correctly. That’s what today is all about, making sure that everything happens and we take care of everyone on all sides of the fire,” Cano said.
And make sure the flames don’t destroy lives, along with the land.
“It’s to protect our people and keep everyone safe, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to achieve,” Cano said.
IVFD is reminding people – be prepared. Though the area might not reach the point of evacuation, it said you never know what could happen, so always be prepared and stay informed on the status of the fire.