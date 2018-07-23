Local airports receive $770k in federal funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two local airports will receive over $700,000 of dollars in federal funds to pay for improvements and aviation training.
According to the office of Senator Ron Wyden, the Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport will get $620,000 and the Grants Pass Airport will receive $150,000. Three other Oregon airports will receive additional funding, totaling $14.3 million with all five airports combined.
“Quality of life throughout Oregon requires secure and reliable movement of products and the people who transport those goods,” Senator Ron Wyden said. “These transportation resources will help to provide much-needed safety and dependability improvements for airports serving Oregonians living and working in and around Hillsboro, Albany, Klamath Falls, Bend and Grants Pass.”
“In this day and age, high-quality reliable airport service is critical to creating jobs and growing local economies,” said Senator Jeff Merkley. “We need to make sure that smaller communities aren’t left behind in this global era. These grants will help support crucial air service in communities throughout our state.”