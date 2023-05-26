Local artist honors victim of Parkland, FL school shooting with mural

Posted by Shellye Leggett May 25, 2023

There’s a brand-new mural in Ashland, with a heartfelt meaning behind it.

Cate Battles is a local artist out of Grants Pass. She’s said while she was working on another mural in Grants Pass, she was approached by a couple. That couple turned out to be Andrew and Julie Pollack, the parents of Meadow Pollack. Meadow was one of 17 people killed in the Parkland, Florida high school shooting, in 2018. The Pollack’s asked Battles to create a mural in Meadow’s honor, celebrating children and Judaism.

“I thought her name was Meadow Pollack and I love the Ashland meadows on Mount Ashland, so I figured that was the great tie in there. I wanted it to celebrate happy children and native flowers and peace, and I wanted to do something that honored her legacy and something that children here would love too,” Battle said.

She said it took her six days to finish, with the final product done on Thursday. She now plans to contact the Pollack’s and have them come to see the mural in person. It’s located at the Chabad Jewish Center of Southern Oregon at 1474 Siskiyou BLVD, in Ashland.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Shellye Leggett
View More Posts
Shellye Leggett is an anchor and producer for NBC5 News. You can also catch her anchoring on KMVU FOX26. She comes to the Rogue Valley from Albuquerque, New Mexico where she was a nightside reporter and fill-in weekend anchor for KOAT Action 7 News for 3 years. She has also reported in Colorado Springs, Colorado, South Bend, Indiana and Bozeman, Montana. Shellye was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. She graduated from North Park University in Chicago, Illinois with a B.A. in Communication Studies. She then earned a Master's degree in Broadcast Journalism from DePaul University in Chicago. In her free time, she loves to hang out with her fiancé who's in the Navy, her cat “Tootsie,” watch scary movies with friends and spend time with her extended family who live all over the West Coast. Shellye is excited to explore Southern Oregon and North California and tell your stories.
Skip to content