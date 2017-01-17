Home
Local artist with mental illness featured in documentary

Grants Pass, Ore.– A Grants pass artist is featured in a documentary detailing his life, art, struggles, and victories with mental illness in “I Wish I Was That Bird.”  

Jeff Krolick, a long time employee at Options, an organization that supports people of all ages living with mental illness, produced the project over three years.

The award winning film profiles James Condos, a professional artist who has lived with mental illness  his whole life.

Krolick says viewers from all walks of life can learn something from James’ story.

“[James is] a role model for all of us both with and without mental illness, about how people can make lives that are satisfying and rewarding for themselves,” says Krolick.

You can see the film Friday January 20, 2017 at the Grants Pass High School  Performing Arts Center.  Tickets are $5 each and the screening begins at 7:00 p.m.

