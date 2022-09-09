Local assistance center opens in Weed for Mill Fire

WEED, Calif.- As fire crews make progress containing the Mill Fire, a new assistance center is being setup.

Starting Friday, Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services started a local assistance center in Weed.

The center will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

It’s located at the Weed Community Center.

Representatives from local, state and federal agencies will be there to help with housing, re-building and general disaster assistance.

The center will have numerous agencies there, including the DMV, Red Cross, crisis counselors, Salvation Army and so many more.

There’s no word yet on if the center will be open beyond the weekend.