Local athletes honored at banquet

Medford, Ore. — Southern Oregon athletes were given some recognition at tonight’s Top Ten Sports Stories event at the Santo Center.
The Southern Oregon Sports Commission honored the top male and female athletes of 2016 at tonight’s banquet.
Medford native and Olympic gold medalist Dick Fosbury gave the keynote speech before the awards were handed out.
North Medford alum and now Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Braden Shipley won the award for the men’s category and high school golfer Kiana Oshiro was named the top female athlete.
“If you truly love something, everything you have to do to work towards it is worth it. Even if it means skipping out on hanging out with your friends sometimes,” advised Oshiro to her peers.
Aksel Andersen was also honored tonight as a sports advocate. Andersen is credited as the man who brought soccer to the Rogue Valley.