Local BMX track reopens for the year

Rogue Valley BMX has been hosting bike races in Medford for the past decade.
Much like other businesses and non-profits, it was forced to close the last few months.
It’s hosting its first competition this Wednesday.
The track operator says it’s taken weeks of work to reopen.
Now, the next step is finding people to help keep the races going.
“We need a person in every single corner, and then we need two finish line officials, staging people and a gate person, so involved…. There’s probably 10 to 15 people at any given race”, track operator Curtis Buckelew says.
Buckalew also says that precautions will be taken to encourage social distancing for spectators.
A capacity limit has been set at 45 people.
Races will be held each Wednesday and Saturday for the remainder of the year.
You can find more information, including volunteer opportunities, on the Rogue Valley BMX Facebook page.