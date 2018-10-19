Local boxer set to compete on the international stage

MEDFORD, Ore. – Blood, sweat and tears—and a lot of hard work. That’s what got Mike Wilson a once in a lifetime chance to fight in front of a worldwide audience
“I’m gonna win, and it’s gonna be amazing,” Mike said. “This is the biggest stage in boxing to fight for a world title. ”
In November, Mike and his family will take the hours-long journey to Monte Carlo to fight a Russian boxer for the World Boxing Association Regular Cruiser Weight Title.
If that doesn’t sound impressive, he’ll be competing in the same ring as world-renowned boxers like Manny Pacquiao, Sugar Ray Robinson, and the great Muhammed Ali.
Mike Wilson is hoping that his name will become just as recognizable, saying, “It motivates you, when you wake up in the morning nobody wants to wake up at four in the morning to go run especially not when it’s cold and dark outside. But when my alarm goes off I’m ready for it…it gives you a little bit of energy.”
Despite the weight of these big names looking down on him, Mike isn’t one bit concerned about stepping into that ring and earning his title. “You gotta whole-heartedly believe that you’re gonna take care of the task at hand or you shouldn’t be doing it,” he said. “And, like I said, everything just feels right about this fight to me.”
Jimmy Pedrojetti has trained mike since he was 12 years old, watching Mike grow into the fighter he is today. They’re both confident it’s his time and he’s ready to claim that title. Jimmy explained, “We’re gonna give him all kinds of problems, and we’re not there to just pick up a check, we’re there to win this thing.”
Mike still has more work to put in before the opening bell, but he’s willing to sacrifice to be sure he comes out on top.
According to Jimmy, “If he just works hard, we know that we can be in any fight, he can fight anybody and he’s got a great opportunity against this Russian and we’re gonna bring it ”
Mike said, “I push through it and push through it, and even when people are doubting ya… you just keep on plowing through the roadblocks and it’s paying off now.”
Mike want his story to be an inspiration for others with big dreams in a small town. He says he has a big support system here in Medford and knows they’ll all be cheering him on whether it’s near or far. He’ll compete on the 24th of November in Monaco for his title.