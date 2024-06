GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Earlier this week, Grants Pass Fire’s C-shift welcomed a special guest, a kid named Azrael.

According to the agency, Azrael was born 7 years ago. In fact he was actually delivered in the field by crew member Wayne Nelson.

So Azrael wanted to spend his birthday with Nelson and the rest of the team. He had a cake, presents, and a tour with his friends.

