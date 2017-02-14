Local Boys and Girls Club Teen Director arrested for sex offenses

Grants Pass, Ore. – The Teen Director of the Grants Pass Boys and Girls Club has been arrested for attempting to sexually contact a 16-year-old male.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on February 10, Grants Pass High School officials told officers about a disclosure made by a 16-year-old male student. The student said 37-year-old James Robert Curry tried to make sexual contact with him. Curry was found to be the Teen Director of the Grants Pass Boys and Girls Club.
Police said they learned Curry tried to contact the victim outside the Boys and Girls Club at least once. He also engaged the victim in multiple phone and text conversations and asked the teen to send him a picture of his genitals via social media.
According to GPDPS, Curry also propositioned the victim to engage in sexual conduct, but it was thwarted by early law enforcement intervention.
Officers said on February 13, Curry was arrested after he tried to meet the teen at Grants Pass High School. He was charged with luring a minor, attempted use of a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and attempted sodomy in the second degree.
GPDPS said it’s unknown if any other juveniles have been in similar situations with Curry. They remind parents to talk to their children about the dangers of engaging in conversations over digital platforms, specifically social media.
If anyone has information about this case, call Detective John Lohrfink at 541-450-6343.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley released the following statement after the arrest of Curry:
As has been reported in the media, we were notified by the Grants Pass Police Department of Public Safety that they arrested former Grants Pass employee James Curry on alleged charges of inappropriate conduct and sending inappropriate electronic communications to a 16-year-old minor. We are taking this allegation very seriously and are working with the Police Department as they move forward with their investigation. At this time, we know only what was shared in the police report and have no additional information regarding these allegations.
Since 1970, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley has been dedicated to providing a safe and positive place of all youth. It is important for you to know that the safety of our Club Members and families is our primary concern. We have terminated James Curry from all duties and he is prohibited from access to our organization and its operations. We believe it is important for you to know that our staff members and volunteers have full criminal background checks. Additionally, staff working with youth sign a Code of Conduct and are prohibited from ever being alone with youth.
In addition to local law enforcement, we have notified the responsible state and national agencies concerning these developments.
If you have any information that might help with the investigation, please contact Diann Gilbertson, Executive Director, at 541-479-5258 as soon as possible.
Our support goes out to those involved and their families. Counselors will be available at our Grants Pass Club.