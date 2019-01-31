Local business offering windshield wipers for peanut butter

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local automotive shop is doing its part to wipe out hunger with jars of peanut butter.
It’s the 7th year, Kelly’s Automotive Service, has donated jars… with over 1400 collected last year.
Just bring in 40 ounces or more of peanut, soy, sun, or almond butter and in return, the business is offering to install a new pair of windshield wipers on your car.
“Typically, after the holidays, their donations drop off dramatically and there are starving, hungry people all year round… so we came up with the idea of trading peanut butter for wiper blades,” said Dave Kelly, owner of Kelly’s Automotive Service.
All the proceeds are going to the Josephine County Food Bank in Grants Pass or the Access Nutrition Program in Medford.
The offer ends February 15th.
