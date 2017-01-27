Local business worried about losing customers after layoffs

Medford, Ore. — A local business owner is concerned about losing customers because of the layoffs.
The owner of Wamba Juice and Deli says she’s not only losing customers, but she’s losing friends.
The deli is located just down the street from Jackson County Health & Human Services.
Owner Sage Taylor says business greatly increased after the health building opened two years ago.
In fact, 50 to 60 of her customers everyday are from Health & Human Services and she says many are worried about the upcoming change.
“We’ve heard it for the last couple days – everybody’s scared, nervous – I know that I’m already losing regular customers that are here five days a week that are already giving their two weeks and moving on to other businesses for employment,” Taylor said.
Taylor says she’ll most likely lose revenue and will miss regulars who feel like family.
She’s also concerned for the other businesses that similarly rely on the lunch rush of employees.
Taylor says she hopes something can be done to help all those who are getting laid off.