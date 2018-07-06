Local businesses bracing themselves as Klamathon Fire gets near

UPDATE (6:45 p.m., 07/06/18): A “Level 3” (GO) evacuation has been issued for Colestin Road and Highway 99 from the California border to Mt. Ashland Ski Road. A “Level 2” (BE SET) evacuation has been issued for the Mt. Ashland Ski Road from the ski resort to Highway 99, and Highway 99 from Mt. Ashland Ski Road to the 6700-block.
Ashland, Ore. — As the Klamathon Fire continues to burn closer to Jackson County, it has some local businesses concerned the flames may get to close for comfort. NBC5 News spoke with two of the closest businesses to the Klamathon Fire in Oregon, including Callahan’s Restaurant and Lodge and Mount Ashland Ski Area. Both general managers are concerned, but they’re also being proactive in protecting their business.
“Smokes about the same, but it’s a lot closer,” said Tim Self, general manager for Callahan’s Restaurant and Lodge.
Callahan’s restaurant and lodge has had it’s fair share of wildfires in the past.
“We’re watching it closely,” Self said.
And they’re not the only ones with concerns.
“Turn off the propane to the lodge, we try to make sure there’s no combustibles around the lodge,” said Hiram Towle, general manager for Mount Ashland Ski Area.
Mount Ashland Ski Area is hoping for the best.
“The good thing about the lodge is we have that large fire break in the parking lot,” Towle said.
Though the fire is coming from the opposite side, they’re still preparing for the worst.
“We have a 16,000-gallon cistern that sits us above the lodge that provides our water so there’s a small hydrant at the base of that,” Towle said.
While the mountain is focused on protecting the newly-renovated lodge.
Their hearts are elsewhere, as the Klamathon Fire continues to burn through Siskiyou County.
“We have a lot of friends down there and they’re our neighbors to the south,” Towle said.
Mount Ashland has several employees living in that area.
“Thinking about the families and communities down there and businesses and all the losses that are happening – it’s heartbreaking, so our thought go out to them,” Towle said.
Mount Ashland also said the addition of its metal roofing during the renovation will help protect the lodge structure, in the case of a fire burning through.
