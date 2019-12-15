Home
Local businesses gather for ‘holiday festival’ in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– There’s one weekend left till Christmas! To help those looking for the perfect gift, local businesses across southern Oregon gathered for a holiday festival.

The event was held at the Jackson County Expo where dozens of vendors and hundreds of people came out to celebrate with a bit of Christmas cheer.

Everything brought to the event was produced by local businesses. Some say it’s a great way to gain exposure for the smaller companies in the valley.

“[People] say I didn’t find this online or I didn’t find it in the big box store so these events are essential to mix it up and put some diversity into the market,” said Benjamin Moore, co-owner of local Central Point store TC Woodworks.

Saturday was the only day for the event according to organizers. But most of these vendors came from cities across the valley and you’re encouraged to go and support them.

