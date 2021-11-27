Local businesses look ahead to Small Business Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. — Today is black Friday of course, but while many small businesses are participating, they’re looking ahead to small business Saturday. Small business Saturday started back in 2010 according to the US Small Business Administration. Projected spending reached almost $20 billion dollars back in 2020.

This year, small businesses like Milky Paper Co. are still reeling from the pandemic and hoping you pay them a visit. Milky Paper Co. was started in 2019 as a sticker business, which morphed into an online jewelry marketplace. The owner says when you shop local, you support your own community.

“It supports the families behind the business. It supports the community that supports the local economy. These last couple years, we’ve all taken a big hit. And so i think it’s it’s one of a kind experience that when people support it, it helps the whole yeah, the whole Rogue Valley,” said Daja Brown, owner and creator of Milky Paper Co.

Brown says there’s a saying, small business owners do a little dance when they get a sale. She says it’s 100 percent true. If you are interested in supporting her business, here is the link to her Etsy store.