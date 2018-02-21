Local businesses prepping for wildfire smoke

ASHLAND, Ore. – It’s only February, but Ashland business owners are already preparing for wildfire season.
Several people spent the morning with fire and health experts to learn how to prepare for smoke from wildfires.
In a community known for its businesses and tourism chamber, Executive Director Sandra Slattery said it’s important for the city to learn how to better prepare for smoky summers in the future. “How do we create a communication plan for our businesses so that when smoke does occur, we already have a plan in place,” Slattery explained.
This is the first of what the chamber hopes will be more similar meetings in the future.