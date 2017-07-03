Home
Local businesses say they’re affected by minimum wage increase

Ashland, Ore. — Starting Saturday, Oregon’s minimum wage is going up.

In Klamath County and on the coast it’s $10 dollars an hour.

In Jackson and Josephine counties the new rate is up 50 cents to $10.25 an hour.

One owner of a local Ashland restaurant says he thinks the increase is necessary so workers can be paid a living wage, but he says it does affect local businesses.

“Restaurants that have serving and have things like that… they’re just gonna have to adjust their formula in order to pay workers that high of a minimum wage, but also be able to survive – especially small businesses,” Agave co-owner Jacob Brown-Vanausdall said.

By 2022, the minimum wages will be $15 dollars in Portland, $13.25 in Jackson and Josephine counties and $12.50 for everyone else in our region of the state.

