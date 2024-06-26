Local businessman and philanthropist Jed Meese passes away

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The community is mourning the loss of a local doctor whose impact will be felt long beyond his passing.

Jed Meese, a longtime local resident and SOU supporter, passed away Monday.

Jed and his wife Celia founded Vitaline Corporation, a dietary supplement and pharmaceuticals manufacturer.

Jed was an Emeritus member of the SOU Foundation Board of Trustees and the 2009 recipient of the university’s President’s Medal.

According to the SOU Foundation, the couple was part of the SOU fabric for 35 years and added significant gifts over the decades to SOU Athletics, the arts, scholarship programs, and to various capital projects, most notably to Hannon Library.

Jed and Celia’s generosity was felt in other ways locally.

A gift from their foundation led to the naming of a Medford hospice facility, Celia’s House, in her honor.

