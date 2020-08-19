Local cemetery saved by anonymous donor

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.– A Josephine County non-profit is thanking an anonymous donor, after their efforts saved it from financial disaster.
The Laurel Cemetery Association in Cave Junction, says it was saved from foreclosure by an anonymous donor.
Today it received a notice that all its bills totaling over $1,000 had been paid.
Formerly known as Kirby cemetery, the Laurel Cemetery holds over 2,000 memorials and it received its first grave in 1862.
