Local charter school expansion denied

Medford, Ore. – Logos Public Charter School’s request for expansion was rejected today by the Medford School Board despite only received one “no” vote.
The 549C Board voted 3 to 1 in favor of the expansion, but 2 people abstained due to potential conflicts and one board member was missing, so the request was rejected.
Logos is looking to expand from 1,000 to 1,200 and has a long waiting list.
Its leadership said Tuesday’s vote is a hard pill to swallow, because they’ll have to turn away kids but they will try again.