Local cheer team qualifies for national competition in California

MEDFORD, Ore. — The senior and junior team at Rogue Cheer Athletics are headed to southern California for nationals in early 2022.

The cheer and tumbling team recently found out they qualified to go up against 20 other teams in their division in Anaheim, California.

The captain of the nationals team, Brianna Poppa, says they’re training hard 5-days a week in preparation.

“We just work on our stunts and try to perfect them. It’s really exciting to compete at a big competition like that, it’s always been like a huge goal and dream for me, so going to nationals is awesome,” she said.

The team will compete in the 1-day event on February 27th.

If you’re interested in learning more or donating towards their fundraising efforts to get to the competition, visit roguecheerathletics.com.