Local church posts posters to spread positivity

Medford, Ore. — A Medford church is hoping to spread some positivity to the community through a vacation bible school activity. Ascension Lutheran Church said it was brainstorming an idea for the kids and it came up with the topic of superheroes: How can each child be a superhero? That’s when it came up with the idea to hang signs along the church’s fence with words like peace, joy, and faith.

“We thought putting a good message out there, Jesus loves you, have hope – that sort of stuff, is something that our community and our world could really use right now,” said Doug Vold, pastor at Ascension Lutheran Church.

The church said it hopes to keep the signs up for a while or maybe just until the tape holds.

