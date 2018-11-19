Local church providing help for Camp Fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Neighborhood Church is collecting donations for Camp Fire victims who are traveling north to the Medford area.
Pastor Lee Gregory said he started the “I Care Campaign” while driving the school bus.
Gregory said he heard an outcry of support for Paradise from the children on his bus.
‘We would like to create an environment where people can show they care and we can directly help those who are without from fiances, gift cards, and clothing,” Gregory said.
All donations can be dropped off at the Medford Neighborhood Church and everything collected will go directly to those affected by the Camp Fire.
The church is located in Medford 1819 W. Stewart Ave.
