Local club celebrates National Model Aviation Day

MEDFORD, Ore.– Things were taking off at the Rogue Valley Mall on Saturday as members of a local club showcased their hobby – model airplanes.
The Rogue Eagles R.C. Club were celebrating National Model Aviation Day. While the actual day isn’t till August 17, the club is getting the word out about its annual charity airshow.
But it’s always a great way to get new members interested in something different.
“You can get started for a very small amount of money,” said Larry Cogdell, a member of the club. “We have flight instructors to help them. We have flight simulators where they don’t have to spend any money to start learning.”
The air show is scheduled for August 24 and 25 at Agate Skyways in Eagle Point. All of the donations go to the Children’s Miracle Network.
