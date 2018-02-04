Local college student battles incurable brain cancer

Central Point, Ore.– As part of World Cancer Day, NBC5 is bringing awareness to a local college student who is currently fighting for his life, as he battles brain cancer.
25-year-old Jordan Sprunger was nearing the end of his studies in engineering at Oregon Institute of Technology when he was diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma, a malignant and incurable brain cancer.
This forced Jordan to drop out of school and move to Medford with his wife, Kelly, in order to receive any treatment he could.
“I was hoping to do something with transportation whether that means like cars or trains or something with forest service,” said Jordan.
Unfortunately, that path has been put on hold for a bit as Jordan and Kelly try to figure out their next steps. While Jordan was in school, Kelly was working in Klamath Falls in order to support both of them. Her leave of absence now means the couple has no form of income. They currently are living with Kelly’s parents in Central Point.
“Hope. We’re staying strong and praying everyday and we’ve got faith,” said Kelly. “Just one day at a time and got to do what you got to do.”
Jordan feels the same.
“I’m trying to survive for my family as much as I can. A lot of faith that I have from my family keeps me from trying to predict where I’m going to be in a few months to a few years,” he said. “Trying to put my faith in God.”
The couple said that they were aware of his condition since it ran through Jordan’s side of the family. According to Jordan, his father passed away in 2014 to a similar type of brain cancer. The couple were prepared to face the problem but weren’t prepared for how soon it would emerge.
Kelly says they had plans to start a family but now say it feels like their lives have been ripped away. For both, the best they can do now is keep moving forward.
“I’d like to see my nephews grow up, that’s a big thing – and my family. I’d like to be able to give back to my community and my friends that’s a big thing,” said Jordan.
Jordan will be starting radiation and chemotherapy soon, after healing from a recent brain surgery. The couple have also reached out to a doctor in Portland who has an experimental treatment they are interested in trying. While doctors have told the family there is no cure for Jordan’s type of cancer, they won’t give up hope.
“I have a lot of support, I have tons of friends praying for me. I actually have quite a lot of peace about it,” said Jordan. “Right now at least.”
If you would like donate to help the couple, you can visit their GoFundMe page here.