Local company gives away free Christmas trees

MEDFORD, Ore. – Advanced Tree Services and Landscaping is giving away Christmas trees for free on Christmas Eve.
The company said it is their way to give back to the community.
“It is getting close to Christmas and we still have a lot left and so it is just nice to do something like this during the holiday season,” said employee Travis Danielson.
It started with over 200 trees, now the company has less than 40 left on the lot.
If you are interested in a tree, go to 1100 Casino Road in Medford.
NBC5 News at Sunrise co-anchor Allison Ross graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in broadcast journalism.
Before coming to NBC5 News, she was a reporter and anchor at KOMU in Columbia, MO and interned at FOX 25 News in Boston. Allison also spent six months reporting in Europe where she covered the European Commission.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Allison loves adventures. She enjoys traveling and is excited to explore the West Coast. Allison’s motto: “Try everything once!”