Local company making medical equipment

ASHLAND, Ore. – Rogue Valley-based business Bioskin normally manufactures orthopedic braces. But, because of the outbreak, non-essential medical necessities have to be put on hold.
Bioskin’s president Scott Shumway said manufacturing reduced to about 15%.
Shumway said Asante reached out to local businesses to find creative ways to fill the massive shortage of personal protective equipment. The two biggest ones were isolation gowns and masks, so the company re-tooled their factory to make them.
And was able to bring back every employee that was previously laid off.
Shumway said, “Our whole goal is to help save lives to help protect our great, the medical community flash anything we can do to help them with their personal protective equipment is something that we’re proud of.”
If you want to buy a fabric mask you can visit http://www.bioskin.com