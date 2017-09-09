Local credit counseling company responds to Equifax breach

Equifax is dealing with a major cyber-security incident that could potentially impact millions of people across the country.
The company announced Thursday criminals gained access between mid-May and the end of July.
According to Equifax, consumers’ names, birth dates, addresses, drivers license numbers and social security numbers were exposed in the breach.
Executive Director Bill Ihle with Consumer Credit Counseling of Southern Oregon says theft of social security numbers is something everyone should be concerned about.
He says even the smallest changes can mean someone has hacked into your account.
“What a consumer should do and should start doing pretty soon is checking their credit report… check and see if there’s small changes, new credit cards that you hadn’t applied for, or closing out of accounts,” Executive Director Bill Ihle said.
Ihle says the hack involves 40 to 50 percent of Americans.
Two Oregonians have already filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax alleging negligence.
To check if you’ve been affected, visit https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/potential-impact/
Additional questions can be addressed by calling 866-447-7559.