Local crocheter makes cute & ugly “Zombunny” creatures

ASHLAND, Ore.- A local creative is finding an outlet for herself through crochet. With only three years under her belt, the young crafter has amassed a variety of different creatures. While some are cute and cuddly, others – maybe not so much.
In the quiet, comfort of a small video store near the corner of Oak and A Street in Ashland, TV shows and movies of comedy and horror line the walls of Video Explorer – providing the lifeblood and inspiration for little abominations known as Zombunnies.
Made by Rachel Nixon, or Lefty Crochet as she’s also known, this is a creative outlet spawned from shows like The Walking Dead and her own imagination. With the help of crochets tutorials online, Nixon is using this to soothe her mind. For her, it’s therapy.
“I just kept on doing it because it was something that just really relaxed me,” she said. “I could sit down, watch TV and just like pay attention but also be doing something creative.”
What was originally a way to help with her anxiety has now turned into an opportunity to start her own business. While she makes other little creatures, the Zombunnies have captured the attention of many on social media, with requests to buy several of the limited 15 she has made so far.
“I love that reaction because it just encourages me to keep on going,” she said.
While the process takes about three days to make one undead bunny, Nixon is happy to have an opportunity to branch out and embody the creativity of who she is.
“Yeah I found my niche which is pretty awesome considering I only taught myself how to do this three years ago,” she said with a laugh.
Nixon says she plans to open up a booth at the Ashland Emporium sometime soon where she can showcase her many different crochet items. If you would like to check out more of the Zombunnies, you can do so at her Facebook page – Lefty Crochet.
