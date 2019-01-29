Local deer tangled in netting helped by OSP troopers

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Oregon State Police troopers helped out a local deer get out of a troubling situation.
According to OSP, they found a deer with soccer netting tangled in its antlers near Central Point. Part of the netting was caught in some blackberry bushes.
Two OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers decided to try to grab the deer and hold him down so the netting could be cut away.
When the approached the buck, it charged. However, one of the troopers grabbed the antlers and held deer while the other trooper cut the netting off.
A maintenance worker from Crater High School came to help, and the trio was able to remove the netting. The deer ran off without any injuries.
OSP emphasized that the public should not undertake this kind of action. Always call authorized.