Local dentist providing free dental care for Almeda fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local dentist office is offering free dental care to Almeda Fire victims.
Medford’s ‘Summit Family Dental Care’ says it has $20,000 it plans to use for fire victims by the end of the year.
Dentist Ian Erickson says he and his wife wanted to find a way to give back to the community by doing what they do best.
“If your house has been demolished and you’re displaced and you’re house surfing, you’re probably not too concerned about getting your house fixed or getting your cleaning in. This is just something that we can take off your plate for you,” said Erickson.
Erickson says they hope to help around 40 to 50 people with the funds.
He says to call 541-779-2634 to set up an appointment.
