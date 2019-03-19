Local deputies arrest 6 people for DUII over St. Patrick’s Day weekend

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Six people were arrested by Jackson County deputies during a targeted enforcement period this past St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the four-day saturation patrol period focused on catching drivers who were possibly under the influence of intoxicants.
Grant funds allowed for the sheriff’s office to put extra deputies on the road between March 15 and 18.
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest holidays on America’s roadways.
The next impaired driving enforcement period will be during Spring Break between March 25 and 31.