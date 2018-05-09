Local deputy in need

“He’s a very selfless deputy, never asks for help, very dedicated to our organization and the community and citizens of Grants Pass,” Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel said.
But Deputy Johnson was recently forced to put his career on hold after doctors told him he has cancer.
“He’s been diagnosed and is currently at Oregon Health and Science University fighting that fight.”
Deputy Johnson is currently undergoing a bone marrow transplant.
“Early on in treatment he would go to chemotherapy and would come to work in the afternoon and would want to go out on the road,” said Sheriff Daniel. “I had to order him not to.”
Now, the department is starting a GoFundMe looking to do what it can to help the tenacious deputy.
“He needs a little assistance, and he didn’t ask, we just want to try and do something to help him,” said Sheriff Daniel. “He’s fighting this fight and we want to fight it with him, we want him back.”
If you would like to donate to Deputy Johnson and his family, you can find a link here.