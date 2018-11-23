Local designer-patient reveals custom Nike shoe for charity

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – For 15 years, Nurses and doctors at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital have nominated their patients to create individual shoe and clothing collections with Nike, and one of this year’s designers is a local boy.
But over a year ago, Aiden Barber’s future was uncertain. Doctors found a “cavernous malformation” or brain lesion that required surgery.
“It was terrifying, it was the longest day of our lives—my husband and I,” his mom, Sharee Barber said. “I don’t think any parent wants to experience that.”
Fortunately, the lesion was removed and Aiden recovered quickly with his family right by his side.
Aiden’s story and recovery inspired his nurses and doctors to nominate him for the Doernbecher Freestyle program. Through this program, the 9-year-old and five other Oregon patients have been given the opportunity to use their medical journeys and life experiences to design individual Nike collections.
“It means we get to design and do stuff, and it’s just like doing what a boss does,” Aiden said.
When NBC5 News first interviewed Aiden, his designs were kept secret as he spent time at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton creating his own shoe and clothing line.
“Like everyone was so impressed, everyone keeps telling me – I’m famous,” he said.
Aiden’s collection has been finally revealed ahead of the auction, with proceeds going to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
According to OHSU, Aiden’s design is intended in part as a tribute to his cousin Michael, who is currently serving in the Army. The camo shoes are also emblazoned with “AB,” the initials both Aiden and his big sister Abigail. “AB” also stands for his personal motto, Always Believe.
OHSU wrote, “Aiden says he’s grateful for the opportunity to create a signature shoe, and even more grateful for the young designers who came before him. ‘Donations help pay for new stuff, like the iMRI machine they used during my surgery,’ he says.”