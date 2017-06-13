Talent, Ore.- Oregon politicians and medical marijuana dispensary owners say they will fight any federal attempt to crack down on medical marijuana users.
In a request to congressional leaders, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions suggested protections provided to legal medical marijuana states should be reversed. Reducing or eliminating the protections could make it possible for the Justice Department to prosecute medical marijuana patients.
A reversal would potentially impact 90 percent of U.S. states.
Democratic U.S. Senator from Oregon, Ron Wyden, responded to the request Tuesday with a statement saying, “Voters in Oregon and other states that have chosen to legalize marijuana should not have their votes thrown in the trash by this administration. It’s past time for Congress to stand up to this administration and begin to responsibly address our outdated federal marijuana laws.”
The news of the request didn’t cause too much concern for Andrew Robison, owner of Talent Health Club in Talent. Robison believes the marijuana industry is now too strong, and making too many positive strides, to be brought down.
“It is providing an unimaginable amount of revenue for states to benefit from,” Robison told NBC5 News. “The wheels of the cannabis industry are turning here in the United States and they aren’t going to be easy to reverse.
Robison said he believe states like Oregon may end up considering becoming sanctuary states. Doing so would make it illegal for local law enforcement to help federal law enforcement crack down on the marijuana industry.
The amendment which provides protections to medical marijuana states is set to expire in September if it isn’t renewed by Congress.