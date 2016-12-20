Local donors give Christmas gifts to 130 kids

Medford, Ore.– Over 40 families will have a happy holiday thanks to generous donors in the Valley. The Teresa McCormick Center on the Harry and David headquarters campus is nearly packed full of Christmas gifts.
Presents ranging from everything to bikes, clothes, toys and even a computer will go to local families in need.
Season of Giving director Ashley Hughes says over 20 companies and individuals pitched into to make Christmas special for more than 130 kids and their families.
“The tears that roll down their faces and just the smiles that they have, it’s just amazing to see the difference we are making in their lives and so many of them are so grateful. It’s just unbelievable,” she says.
Along with the presents, families will also receive groceries to make a holiday meal and boxes of special treats from Harry and David.