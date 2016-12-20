Home
Local donors give Christmas gifts to 130 kids

Local donors give Christmas gifts to 130 kids

Local News

Medford, Ore.– Over 40 families will have a happy holiday thanks to generous donors in the Valley.  The Teresa McCormick Center on the Harry and David headquarters campus is nearly packed full of Christmas gifts.

Presents ranging from everything to bikes, clothes, toys and even a computer will go to local families in need.

Season of Giving director Ashley Hughes says over 20 companies and individuals pitched into to make Christmas special for more than 130 kids and their families.

“The tears that roll down their faces and just the smiles that they have, it’s just amazing to see the difference we are making in their lives and so many of them are so grateful.  It’s just unbelievable,” she says.

Along with the presents, families will also receive groceries to make a holiday meal and boxes of special treats from Harry and David.

Taelor Rian
NBC5 News at Sunrise anchor Taelor Rian was born near Los Angeles, California but spent most of her childhood in Tucson, Arizona. She graduated with a Journalism degree from Biola University in La Mirada, California.

Before joining the NBC5 News team, she was an anchor and reporter for JUCEtv, an international faith based entertainment network. There she had the opportunity to interview some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Morgan Freeman, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Ashley Judd, Rosario Dawson and Emma Watson. Before that she was a reporter for KAUZ in Wichita Falls, TX. Taelor also interned at KABC and Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

Taelor loves cooking up new recipes, rooting for her favorite NBA teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers, and trying out Do It Yourself crafting projects.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics