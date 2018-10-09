Local Dutch Bros employee helps little girl in need

MEDFORD, Ore. – Ensley Aspinwall is like most four year olds, happy and always running around.
On January 29 of this year, she was watching a movie with her family when she got a seizure.
Grace Aspinwall, Ensley’s mom said it was her worst nightmare as a mom.
“I flipped her on her side and she vomited and we called 9-1-1 and they rushed her to the hospital,” Grace said.
For over a month Ensley was sick and the doctors didn’t know why.
“She was sick with a really high fever for over 33 days and we didn’t know what was going on.” Grace said, “Immediately you go to the worse case scenario of cancer.”
Doctor’s eventually said Ensley probably has Pediatric Epilepsy.
The medical bills started piling up, eventually totally over $100,000.
“I think our out of pocket cost was about $16,000,” Grace said.
One month before the diagnosis, Ensley’s father had been laid off.
“He used to work for Motor Super Store and they laid off everyone.” Grace said, “Obviously as a parent when your kid is going through a medical crisis and you don’t have employment you go to the worst case scenario of losing your home or car or not being able to give Ensley the treatment she needs.”
That is until a trip a Dutch Bros Coffee stand in Medford when one of the broista’s said he was donating all of his September tips to the family.
“Josh was just someone we had seen on our Dutch Bros runs,” Grace said.
JoshuaBlu Jutierrez helped the family get close to it’s $10,000 goal, but for him, it’s not about the recognition, it’s about helping the family get back on their feet.
“Actions speak louder than words and you need to be the change, don’t talk about it, don’t wish it, just do it,” JoshuaBlu said.
Ensley is currently in stable condition.
The family is still accepting donations: https://www.gofundme.com/aspinwall-medical-fund
