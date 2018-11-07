Local election results

The following unofficial results are being updated as new data comes in to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. Numbers are valid as of 8:30 p.m.
|Oregon Governor
|Percentage of votes
|Voter numbers
|Aaron Auer (Constitution)
|1.02%
|
13,477
|Nick Chen (Libertarian)
|1.28%
|
17,005
|Kate Brown (Democrat, Working Families)
|50.09%
|
663,505
|Knute Buehler (Republican)
|44.04%
|
583,441
|Patrick Starnes (Independent)
|2.88%
|
38,132
|Chris Henry (Progressive)
|0.53%
|
7,087
|Write-in
|0.16%
|
2,057
|Total votes cast:
1,311,124
|State Senator, 3rd District
|Percentage of votes
|Voter numbers
|Jeff Golden (Democrat, Working Families, Progressive)
|56.43%
|
29,181
|Jessica Gomez (Republican, Independent)
|43.46%
|
22,474
|Write-in
|0.12%
|61
|Total votes cast:
51,716
|U.S. Representative, District 2
|Percentage of votes
|Voter numbers
|Mark R. Roberts (Independent)
|3.96%
|
10,504
|Greg Walden (Republican)
|56.19%
|
148,956
|Jamie McLeod-Skinner (Democrat, Working Families)
|39.75%
|
105,372
|Write-in
|0.09%
|
251
|Total votes cast:
265,083
|
Measure 102 Amends Constitution: Allows local bonds for financing affordable housing with nongovernmental entities. Requires voter approval, annual audits
|
Percentage of votes
|
Voter numbers
|
YES
|56.06%
|
703,980
|
NO
|
43.94%
|
551,812
|
Measure 103 Amends Constitution: Prohibits taxes/fees based on transactions for ‘groceries’ (defined) enacted or amended after September 2017
|
Percentage of votes
|Voter numbers
|
YES
|
41.92%
|
533,177
|
NO
|
58.08%
|
738,729
|
Measure 104 Amends Constitution: Expands (beyond taxes) application of requirement that three-fifths legislative majority approve bills raising revenue
|
Percentage of votes
|
Voter numbers
|
YES
|
34.05%
|
425,937
|
NO
|
65.95%
|
824,944
|
Measure 105 Repeals law limiting use of state/local law enforcement resources to enforce federal immigration laws
|
Percentage of votes
|
Voter numbers
|
YES
|
36.98%
|
469,667
|
NO
|
63.02%
|
800,496
|
Measure 106 Amends Constitution: Prohibits spending ‘public funds’ (defined) directly/indirectly for ‘abortion’ (defined); exceptions; reduces abortion access
|
Percentage of votes
|
Voter numbers
|
YES
|
35.49%
|
452,455
|
NO
|
64.51%
|
822,246
|
State Representative, 5th District
|
Percentage of votes
|
Voter numbers
|Sandraa A. Abercrombie (Republican)
|31.14%
|9,178
|Pam Marsh (Democrat, Independent, Working Families)
|68.76%
|20,269
|Write-in
|0.11%
|31
|Total votes cast: 29,478
|State Representative, 6th District
|Percentage of votes
|Voter numbers
|Kim Wallan (Republican, Independent)
|53.64%
|11,375
|Michelle Blum Atkinson (Democrat, Working Families)
|46.24%
|
9,805
|Write-in
|0.12%
|25
|Total votes cast: 21,205
|Jackson County Sheriff
|Percentage of votes
|Voter numbers
|Bill Froehlich
|28.27%
|8,695
|Nathan Sickler
|71.46%
|21,978
|Write-in
|0.27%
|84
|Total votes cast: 30,757
|Josephine County Sheriff
|Percentage of votes
|Voter numbers
|Jonathan L. Knapp
|22.73%
|15,910
|Dave R. Daniel
|76.98%
|
53,874
|Write-in
|0.29%
|
201
|Total votes cast:
69,985
Jackson County election results: http://results.oregonvotes.gov/ResultsSW.aspx?type=CTYALL&cty=03&map=CTY
Josephine County election resuls: http://results.oregonvotes.gov/ResultsSW.aspx?type=CTYALL&cty=01&map=CTY
Klamath County election results: http://results.oregonvotes.gov/ResultsSW.aspx?type=CTYALL&cty=05&map=CTY
Shared county, city and district races and measures: http://results.oregonvotes.gov/resultsSW.aspx?type=MCR&map=CTY
All other Oregon state results: http://results.oregonvotes.gov/
California election results: https://vote.sos.ca.gov/