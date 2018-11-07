Home
Local election results

Local election results

Local News Politics Regional Top Stories

The following unofficial results are being updated as new data comes in to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. Numbers are valid as of 8:30 p.m.

Oregon Governor Percentage of votes Voter numbers
Aaron Auer (Constitution) 1.02%
13,477
Nick Chen (Libertarian) 1.28%
17,005
Kate Brown (Democrat, Working Families) 50.09%
663,505
Knute Buehler (Republican) 44.04%
583,441
Patrick Starnes (Independent) 2.88%
38,132
Chris Henry (Progressive) 0.53%
7,087
Write-in 0.16%
2,057
Total votes cast:

1,311,124

 

State Senator, 3rd District Percentage of votes Voter numbers
Jeff Golden (Democrat, Working Families, Progressive) 56.43%
29,181
Jessica Gomez (Republican, Independent) 43.46%
22,474
Write-in 0.12% 61
Total votes cast:

51,716
U.S. Representative, District 2 Percentage of votes Voter numbers
Mark R. Roberts (Independent) 3.96%
10,504
Greg Walden (Republican) 56.19%
148,956
Jamie McLeod-Skinner (Democrat, Working Families) 39.75%
105,372
Write-in 0.09%
251
Total votes cast:

265,083

Measure 102 Amends Constitution: Allows local bonds for financing affordable housing with nongovernmental entities. Requires voter approval, annual audits

Percentage of votes

Voter numbers

YES

 56.06%
703,980

NO

43.94%
551,812

Measure 103 Amends Constitution: Prohibits taxes/fees based on transactions for ‘groceries’ (defined) enacted or amended after September 2017

Percentage of votes

 Voter numbers

YES

41.92%
533,177

NO

58.08%
738,729

Measure 104 Amends Constitution: Expands (beyond taxes) application of requirement that three-fifths legislative majority approve bills raising revenue

Percentage of votes

Voter numbers

YES

34.05%
425,937

NO

65.95%
824,944

Measure 105 Repeals law limiting use of state/local law enforcement resources to enforce federal immigration laws

Percentage of votes

Voter numbers

YES

36.98%
469,667

NO

63.02%
800,496

Measure 106 Amends Constitution: Prohibits spending ‘public funds’ (defined) directly/indirectly for ‘abortion’ (defined); exceptions; reduces abortion access

Percentage of votes

Voter numbers

YES

35.49%
452,455

NO

64.51%
822,246

State Representative, 5th District

Percentage of votes

Voter numbers
Sandraa A. Abercrombie (Republican) 31.14% 9,178
Pam Marsh (Democrat, Independent, Working Families) 68.76% 20,269
Write-in 0.11% 31
Total votes cast: 29,478
State Representative, 6th District Percentage of votes Voter numbers
Kim Wallan (Republican, Independent) 53.64% 11,375
Michelle Blum Atkinson (Democrat, Working Families) 46.24%
9,805
Write-in 0.12% 25
Total votes cast: 21,205
Jackson County Sheriff Percentage of votes Voter numbers
Bill Froehlich 28.27% 8,695
Nathan Sickler 71.46% 21,978
Write-in 0.27% 84
Total votes cast: 30,757
Josephine County Sheriff Percentage of votes Voter numbers
Jonathan L. Knapp 22.73% 15,910
Dave R. Daniel 76.98%
53,874
Write-in 0.29%
201
Total votes cast:

69,985

Jackson County election results: http://results.oregonvotes.gov/ResultsSW.aspx?type=CTYALL&cty=03&map=CTY

Josephine County election resuls: http://results.oregonvotes.gov/ResultsSW.aspx?type=CTYALL&cty=01&map=CTY

Klamath County election results: http://results.oregonvotes.gov/ResultsSW.aspx?type=CTYALL&cty=05&map=CTY

Shared county, city and district races and measures: http://results.oregonvotes.gov/resultsSW.aspx?type=MCR&map=CTY

All other Oregon state results: http://results.oregonvotes.gov/

California election results: https://vote.sos.ca.gov/

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »