Local employee accused of embezzlement

MEDFORD, Ore. – An employee has been charged with stealing over a quarter-million dollars from a local business.
The Medford Police Department said Traci Lynn Marang was hired by Precision Electric Contractors in April of 2018. According to investigators, she immediately began embezzling money from the company by changing payment and business records.
Nearly a year after she was hired, MPD was notified about Marang’s alleged activity. An audit was conducted, and it was determined $264,254.29 was embezzled by Marang, MPD said. An additional $37,000 was lost to gambling activities outside of MPD’s jurisdiction.
On September 17, 2019, Marang was lodged on 30 charges related to the case, including theft, aggravated theft, ID theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Marang is also a defendent in a civil trial filed by Precision Electric Contractors. That case is set to go before a jury next year.