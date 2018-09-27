Local employers gather for job fair in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you’re looking for work, a handful of employers will be under the same roof Friday.
Southern Oregon Goodwill is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Job Connection center at 11 West Jackson Street in Medford on September 28.
Full time, part time, and seasonal work is up for grabs. Attendees are instructed to be prepared for interviews at the event and should bring resumes along with a list of references. Professional attire is recommended.
The following employers are participating:
- Elwood Staffing
- EMS SubDesk
- Harry & David
- Holiday Inn Express
- OnTrack
- Phagans’ Medford Beauty School
- RCC – Allied Health Occupations
- Rogue Community Health
- Southern Oregon Goodwill Industries
Other job fairs taking place this October between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. are as follows:
- October 5 at the Ashland Goodwill Job Connection, 310 Oak Street #3
- October 10 at the Grants Pass Goodwill Job Connection, 735 SW 5th Street
- October 16 at the Klamath Falls Goodwill Job Connection, 3401 Washburn Way
- October 25 at the Roseburg Goodwill Job Connection, 2455 NW Stewart Parkway
For more inforation, visit http://www.sogoodwill.org/career-fairs