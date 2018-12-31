Local fellowship holds ceremony to learn more about Kwanzaa

ASHLAND, Ore.– The time of Kwanzaa will wrap up the beginning of the new year and over the weekend a local fellowship held a gathering to illuminate the meaning of the holiday.
The event was held at the Rogue Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. During the learning session, people were led through the history of Kwanzaa as well as the period of enslavement that African Americans experienced beginning in the 1600s.
“It’s important to try and understand different people and their experiences and today we focused on the many generations of African Americans that were enslaved and reflect on that,” said Lois Pettinger, a member of the fellowship.
The fellowship made it clear this was not an official Kwanzaa event, merely a ceremony to understand more about the cultural significance of the holiday.
