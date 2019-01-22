Local firefighters help citizen in need

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Firefighters in the community of Rogue River were able to lend a helping hand to a citizen in need.
According to Rogue River Fire District crews, they were made aware of someone who was stranded on their stalled motorized scooter.
When firefighters arrived, they were able to put the wheelchair in neutral and push it and its rider home. The man was able to then rest comfortably while the scooter charged.
On a Facebook post, a citizen thanked RRFD for their efforts. “We’re always happy to help,” they replied.